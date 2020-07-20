An Alabama State Trooper cruiser caught fire after a high-speed chase in Mobile.
The pursuit ended at the Canal Street exit off of Interstate 10 around 10:30 p.m. Monday. While the suspect was being taken into custody, the trooper vehicle caught fire under the hood.
No injuries were reported.
