This weekend, thousands of folks will be hitting Alabama’s beaches and waterways.
As the Memorial Day holiday kicks off summer, boaters will be out in force and one of the busiest areas will be Orange Beach around Cotton Bayou. The state recently expanded the No-Wake Zone there for safety reasons.
Alabama State Trooper, Tyler Kane sees violations there regularly and Wednesday, May 22, 2019 was no different. After only being on patrol for 15 minutes, he stopped the operator of a pontoon rental boat going too fast through the no-wake zone. After explaining to the driver, vacationing from Texas, Trooper Kane him go with a warning and newfound knowledge of the waterway.
“I appreciate the warning man. It could have been a bad day, but you let us slide and that helps out a lot,” the driver, Justin Cameron said.
“As long as it’s a lesson learned, we’re good,” Kane responded.
The no-wake zone runs from the Perdido Pass Bridge, north to Terry Cove, east to Walker Island and the entire length of Cotton Bayou. Old River along Ono Island is also no wake to the Florida line. Marine Police and Troopers continue to stop people daily for violations there. The change was made due to the sheer numbers of boats that use the area that share the waters with swimmers. Boaters on the water Wednesday were glad to see the change.
“It’s just much calmer, much easier and it just gets so congested right here, the slower traffic makes it easier to manage,” said John Douglas.
“I think, especially when it’s more crowded, boats going slower until they’re into the open waters is a much better deal, much more safe,” added Jeff Greenwade who was out for a ride with his wife and grandson.
The biggest problem troopers on the water deal with day in and day out is reckless and careless boat operators. There will be a notable presence of law enforcement out on area waterways this weekend, looking for violations, with the goal of keeping boaters safe.
“People that are allowing someone to ride on the front of the boat, above the gunnel and putting themselves in the position where they can actually be thrown overboard and be run over by a vessel,” Trooper, Jeremy Alford gave as an example. “With jet skis, do not jump the wakes of other vessels. You could actually be coming through a blind spot on another vessel.”
Knowing your environment and watching out for boaters around you are two things Marine Police want to remind boaters of. The rules of the water are much the same as those on the road. If you plan to drink while on the water, make sure to have a designated, licensed driver for the boat.
