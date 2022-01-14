MOBILE, Ala. (WALA)- The Alabama Supreme Court sent a huge message to some repeat, violent offenders. It's raising the recommended bail for accused murderers from $150,000 $1.5 million. That's 10 times higher.

The order couldn't come sooner, some law enforcement members say. Friday, Mobile Police arrested Dayvon Bray for the shooting death of his girlfriend. He was out on bond for another murder charge in Prichard at the time.

Local district attorneys said this new bail recommendation for murder is a major win for law enforcement and a step to safer communities.

Keith Blackwood, Mobile County Chief Assistant District Attorney said, "It's something that was needed. The recommended bail range for trafficking and drugs was already $1.5 million and for killing a person, that was only $150,000. So in light of the violent crime that we're seeing in Mobile and really Alabama and around the country, it's something that's needed to keep our citizens safe."

Baldwin County District Attorney Bob Wilters agreed, "This is a huge win for law enforcement and the public."

Both Wilters and Blackwood said judges have always had the option of exceeding the recommended bail limit if prosecutors could prove defendants were a danger to the community or a flight risk, but many judges just stick to the recommended range.