MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- The Alabama Department of Law Enforcement is suspending road testing at its driver's license offices.
ALEA said no test will happen until the coronavirus threat has passed.
If your license has expired, you have a 60-day grace period to get it renewed. If it hasn't expired yet, you can renew it online.
ALEA has also started curbside checking and screenings at license offices.
