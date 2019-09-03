The path of destruction left by Dorian and the potential for more damage is all too familiar for the Gulf Coast.
So it wasn't too hard of a decision for local emergency and utility crews to make the decision to mobilize to help with possible relief efforts in Florida.
Alabama Task-Force 1 is currently staged in Jacksonville waiting for anyone needing help.
"It's not just Mobile firefighters its a 80 person team. A type 1 team is an 80 person team. Probably half of that is Mobile firefighters and the rest are from surrounding fire departments and we have doctors nurses, structural engineers, dog handles and we're a self contained team, a rescue team," said Fire Chief Mark Sealy.
The group left Mobile Monday morning ahead of Dorian's possible arrival.
Alabama Task Force-1 is an urban search and rescue team made up of an elite group of firefighters who are highly trained in rope rescue and repelling techniques. They're trained in water rescue and building collapse rescue.
"If you look at geographically where the other type 1 teams are, college station Texas, Memphis, and Tampa, that's the closest teams and we have one right here in Mobile, Alabama. I think you ought to be very proud of that," Sealy said.
Although at least 40 of Mobile's firefighters are a part of the team. Chief Sealy wants residents to know they're safe here in the Port City.
"We leave enough resources here that our community stays protected. So we didn't send everything out the door we still have enough people to take care of the city, I can assure you of that," he explained.
To follow the group, click here for their Facebook page where they will post pictures and updates on their journey.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.