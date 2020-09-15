Victims of Hurricane Sally may get flexibility from on taxes from the Alabama Department of Revenue, the agency said Tuesday.
The action comes after Gov. Kay Ivey declared a state of emergency ahead of the Category 1 storm. The Revenue Department said it would consider waiving late penalties on a case-by-case basis for taxpayers who are unable to file timely tax returns in the coming days or months because of damage or disruptions from Sally.
Taxpayers seeking relief can call the following numbers:
- Individual Income Tax: 334-353-0602.
- Corporate Income Tax: 334-242-1200.
- Pass-through Entities: 334-242-1033.
- Sales and Use Tax: 334-242-1490.
- Business Privilege Tax: 334-353-7923.
- Withholding Tax: 334-242-1300.
The department indicated that it will continue to monitor conditions associated with Hurricane Sally and grant further relief measures as appropriate.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.