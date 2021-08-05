MOBILE, Ala. (WALA)- Many people, especially in Alabama, still have doubts about the COVID-19 vaccine. Some of them are pregnant women.

According to the CDC, only 16% of pregnant women have had at least one shot.

USA Health's Dr. Mimi Munn met with Alabama's Health Officer Dr. Scott Harris and the President of the Medical Association, Dr. Aruna Arora to address the topic head-on in hopes of easing the concerns of some mother's-to-be.

Dr. Munn said, "Data is accumulating every day on the COVID vaccine in pregnancy and so far everything looks very reassuring."

Dr. Munn said the American College of OBGYN and the Society for Maternal Fetal Medicine are strongly recommending pregnant women take the vaccine.

She also sites a New England Journal of Medicine study having positive results in vaccinations during pregnancy.

"Of those 800 and some odd pregnancies that were completed there appeared to be no increase risk for adverse outcomes with the pregnancies', no adverse outcomes with the babies no increase for miscarriage," said Dr. Munn.

In the New England Journal of Medicine study, it does add that more follow ups of large numbers of women vaccinated during pregnancy is necessary to continue to track long term affects.

Still, Dr. Munn said catching COVID while pregnant is more worrisome than getting the vaccine.

"COVID and pregnancy can result in worse outcomes compared to non pregnant counter parts...women have higher risk of ending up in ICU."

Dr. Arora added to the discussion that anyone with questions about the safety and effectiveness of the vaccines should talk to a medical doctor.