Unemployment numbers are out for April for Alabama and the Mobile area.
Job losses and interruptions from COVID-19 have had a big effect on joblessness.
The unemployment rate for Alabama stands at just under 13 percent.
Compare that to the figures from March when there was only 3 percent unemployment.
In Mobile, it's just over 15 percent, compared to 3.8 percent last month.
The unemployment number in Baldwin County is even higher: almost 16 percent, up from 2.7 percent in March.
Thursday, Governor Kay Ivey warned that the unemployment numbers would be disturbing.
Ivey said, "It seems like a lifetime ago when our unemployment rate was at an all time record low of 2.7 here in the state. But when more than 500,000 people file for unemployment during the past two months, and more than $1 billion has been paid out in unemployment compensation, folks, that's a lot of hurt and a lot of pain out there."
April's rate represents more than 283,000 people who are unemployed.
