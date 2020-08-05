Alabama is reminding people in the state to participate in the 2020 Census now that the deadline has been moved up one month.
The U.S. Census Bureau said the counting effort will now end on September 30 instead of October 31. The bureau blamed the COVID-19 pandemic for the early end.
Gov. Ivey said Alabama is in danger of losing at least one congressional seat based on its current response rate to the U.S. Census.
On Wednesday, August 12, all businesses in Alabama will be asked to set aside time for employees to participate in the Census during their work hours.
The easiest way to fill out your Census is self-response online at www.My2020Census.gov, by phone at 844-330-2020 or by mail. To capture those who have not self responded, Census Bureau workers are now scheduled to begin field work on the week of Monday, August 11. This door-to-door initiative will be safe and secure, with federal Census Bureau workers adhering to all rules of social distancing and face coverings.
For free digital items to help promote this event, go to www.Alabama2020Census.com.
The state will also launch the Alabama Census Bowl. This March Madness-style competition among 32 counties throughout Alabama with low self-response rates will last for four weeks, ending September 30. Winners ultimately receiving up to $65,000 in funding for K-12 public school systems. More information about the Census Bowl is coming soon.
