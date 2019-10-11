VERBENA, Ala. (AP) - Authorities say a woman is dead, her husband is hospitalized with a gunshot wound and a third person is charged with murder following a shooting that stemmed from a dog being hit by a vehicle.
News outlets report that a car struck a dog belonging to Debra and Paul Chapman in the Chilton County town of Verbena on Wednesday. The driver then left.
Authorities say the shooting happened after another person came into contact with the couple.
Sheriff John Shearon tells WBMA-TV that Paul Chapman opened fire, and Dallas Clint Gray then began shooting. Chapman was badly injured, and his 60-year-old wife Debra was fatally wounded.
The 23-year-old Gray is charged with murder. Court records weren't available Friday to show whether he has a lawyer to speak on his behalf.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.