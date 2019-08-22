A tourist who died after falling from a fourth floor balcony at an Okaloosa Island hotel Wednesday night has been identified.
Officials identified the victim as 25-year-old Allie Cooper of Eva, Alabama.
Deputies were called to 1299 Miracle Strip Parkway shortly after 11 p.m. They say the victim landed on a concrete pool deck and was pronounced dead at the scene.
Investigators with the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office looking into the incident say initial indications point to an accidental fall.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.