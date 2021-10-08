Cantonment Fla. (WALA) - A 23 year-old woman from Seminole Al was killed early Friday morning when she was struck by a pickup truck while crossing US 29 in Cantonment Florida.
The accident happened around 2:00 a.m. according to The Florida Highway Patrol. The driver of the pickup truck is a 51-year-old man from Tennessee who was not hurt in the incident
Pending notification of Next of Kin, The Florida Highway Patrol has not released the name of the victim.
