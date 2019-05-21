Authorities say a thief who took less than a few seconds to steal a wallet from an unsuspecting customer at a local grocery store has been identified.
According to the Walton County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to Publix in Freeport, Fla. regarding a theft. The victim told investigators her wallet was stolen out of her purse while she was shopping.
Video footage from inside the store showed a black female stepping behind the victim, taking the wallet out of her purse and walking off. The suspect has now been identified as Kabriesha Goosby (AKA Kabriesha Gray), 41, of Elba.
Goosby was released from the Florida Department of Corrections in November of 2018 after being convicted of the same scheme of stealing wallet/purses and then using the victims’ credit cards.
Goosby currently has active warrants for two counts of grand theft and two counts of criminal identity theft.
Anyone with information on Goosby’s whereabouts is asked to call the Walton County Sheriff’s Office at (850) 892-8111 or you can remain anonymous by calling Emerald Coast Crime Stoppers at (850) 863-TIPS. You can also submit a web tip at http://www.emeraldcoastcrimestoppers.com/ or send a mobile tip using the P3 Tips Mobile Application.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.