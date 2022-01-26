CHOCTAW COUNTY, Ala. (WALA) -- The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency continues to investigate a single-vehicle crash claimed the life of a Gilbertown woman and injured one man Tuesday morning.
The wreck happened around 6:50 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 25 on Choctaw County 9, about five miles northwest of Toxey in Choctaw County.
Helen B. Freeman, 24, was pronounced dead at the scene after the 2007 Ford 500 in which she was a passenger left the roadway and struck a tree. According to troopers with ALEA, Freeman was not using a seat belt. The driver, Matthew L. Freeman, 25, also of Gilbertown, was injured and taken to an area hospital for treatment, ALEA said.
