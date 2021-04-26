April 27, 2011 was historic by any measure across the state of Alabama. Sixty two tornadoes ripped through the state many of them powerful EF3, EF4, and EF5 twisters leading to nearly 2000 injuries and nearly 250 deaths.

The deadliest of those came from a storm that travelled from Mississippi, Alabama through Georgia and even into North Carolina. This storm alone spawned multiple tornadoes including one that was on the ground for 80 miles from Tuscaloosa to Birmingham topping out with winds of 170 mph and killing 65 along its path.

The sky cam of that monster tornado is eerie. No audio, just video of one of the most destructive forces on Earth tracking straight through Tuscaloosa. Within hours I was on the ground... and in my better than two decades of covering disasters this still stands as the worst.

Ten years later the images of that day are still vivid and a haunting reminder that nature's most destructive severe weather is possible in Alabama.