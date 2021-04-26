This is an aerial view of tornado damage as residents in Tuscaloosa, Ala., continue the process of cleaning up Saturday, April 30, 2011. Hundreds of people were killed across the South when a swarm of tornadoes hit on Wednesday. (AP Photo/Dave Martin)
April 27, 2011 was historic by any measure across the state of Alabama. Sixty two tornadoes ripped through the state many of them powerful EF3, EF4, and EF5 twisters leading to nearly 2000 injuries and nearly 250 deaths.
The deadliest of those came from a storm that travelled from Mississippi, Alabama through Georgia and even into North Carolina. This storm alone spawned multiple tornadoes including one that was on the ground for 80 miles from Tuscaloosa to Birmingham topping out with winds of 170 mph and killing 65 along its path.
The sky cam of that monster tornado is eerie. No audio, just video of one of the most destructive forces on Earth tracking straight through Tuscaloosa. Within hours I was on the ground... and in my better than two decades of covering disasters this still stands as the worst.
1 of 54
Residents stand in the rubble of tornado-damaged homes in Tuscaloosa, Ala. on Sunday, May 1, 2011. (AP Photo/Dave Martin)
Clarence South stretches out a water hose so he can roll it up in the driveway of his house on Thursday, May 5, 2011 in Pleasant Grove, Ala. A tornado destroyed his house on April 27, 2011. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
A group of Auburn students assist in the clean up of debris on Thursday, May 5, 2011 in Pleasant Grove, Ala. A tornado left a path of total devastation as it passed through on April 27. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
Ashley Palmer, an Auburn student from Dalton, Ga., helps assist in the clean up of debris on Thursday, May 5, 2011 in Pleasant Grove, Ala. A tornado left a path of total devastation as it passed through on April 27, 2011.(AP Photo/Butch Dill)
FILE - In this April 27, 2011 file photo, residents survey the destruction after a tornado hit Pratt City, Ala., just north of downtown Birmingham, Ala. The American dream can keep you up at night. From worries about mold to the increased potential for damage from extreme weather, owning a home in the 21st century presents a host of challenges that go far beyond fears of falling property values. (AP Photo/Butch Dill, file)
A woman sifts through the destruction of a former T Mobile office after a tornado struck, Wednesday, April 27, 2011 Tuscaloosa, Ala. wave of severe storms laced with tornadoes strafed the South on Wednesday, killing at least 16 people around the region and splintering buildings across swaths of an Alabama university town. (AP Photo/Caroline Summers)
People walk around through debris after a tornado hits Pratt City just north of downtown Birmingham on Wednesday, April 27, 2011, in Birmingham, Ala. A wave of thunderstorms with near hurricane-force winds pushed across Alabama on Wednesday, killing at least five people including a woman in a mobile home and sending snapped tree limbs onto cars and homes. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
Homeowners survey damage after a tornado hits Pratt City just north of downtown Birmingham on Wednesday, April 27, 2011, in Birmingham, Ala. The widespread destruction caused Gov. Robert Bentley to declare a state of emergency by midday, saying tornadoes, severe thunderstorms, hail, and straight-line winds caused damage to "numerous homes and businesses" in Alabama. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
Residents survey the destruction after a tornado hits Pratt City just north of downtown Birmingham on Wednesday, April 27, 2011, in Birmingham, Ala. The widespread destruction caused Gov. Robert Bentley to declare a state of emergency by midday, saying tornadoes, severe thunderstorms, hail, and straight-line winds caused damage to "numerous homes and businesses" in Alabama. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
Residents survey the destruction after a tornado hit Pratt City, Ala. just north of downtown Birmingham, Ala. on Wednesday, April 27, 2011. A wave of severe storms laced with tornadoes strafed the South on Wednesday, killing at least 16 people around the region and splintering buildings across swaths of an Alabama university town. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
Birmingham Rescue attends to a man who was injured after a tornado hits Pratt City just north of downtown Birmingham on Wednesday, April 27, 2011, in Birmingham, Ala. The widespread destruction caused Gov. Robert Bentley to declare a state of emergency by midday, saying tornadoes, severe thunderstorms, hail, and straight-line winds caused damage to "numerous homes and businesses" in Alabama. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
A Tornado leaves a path of devastation after as it hits Pratt City just north of downtown Birmingham on Wednesday, April 27, 2011, in Birmingham, Ala. The widespread destruction caused Gov. Robert Bentley to declare a state of emergency by midday, saying tornadoes, severe thunderstorms, hail, and straight-line winds caused damage to "numerous homes and businesses" in Alabama. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
Debris is littered after a tornado hit, Wednesday, April 27, 2011 Tuscaloosa, Ala. A wave of severe storms laced with tornadoes strafed the South on Wednesday, killing at least 16 people around the region and splintering buildings across swaths of an Alabama university town. (AP Photo/Caroline Summers)
Lee Henderson sits amid the rubble of his Smoothie King store after a tornado ripped through Wednesday, April 27, 2011 Tuscaloosa, Ala. A wave of severe storms laced with tornadoes strafed the South on Wednesday, killing at least 16 people around the region and splintering buildings across swaths of an Alabama university town. (AP Photo/Caroline Summers)
People stand outside the Saint Mary Primitive Baptist Church that was totally destroyed when a tornado hits Pratt City just north of downtown Birmingham on Wednesday, April 27, 2011, in Birmingham, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
FOR USE AS DESIRED WITH ALABAMA 2011 YEAR END STORIES ** FILE -- In this April 28, 2011 file photoAlabama Gov. Robert Bentley and his wife Dianne inspect the remains of a pawn shop during a tour of tornado damage in Tuscaloosa, Ala. The tornadoes that ravaged Alabama on April 27 made it the top story in Alabama in 2011. (AP Photo/Dave Martin, File)
FILE - In this April 29, 2011 file photo, Roger McKinney walks in front of what's left of his home in Rainsville, Ala. The tornado that hit Fyffe, Rainsville and Sylvania in DeKalb County at about 6 p.m. on April 27 had previously been ranked an EF4, but a new ground survey conducted last week caused meteorologists to increase the ranking to EF5, said Chris Darden, chief meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Huntsville. The upgrade puts Alabama at No. 1 in the nation for the most severe tornadoes. (AP Photo/Billy Weeks, File)
FILE - This is an April 30, 2011 file photo of tornado damage in Tuscaloosa, Ala., following an April 27, 2011 tornado. Monday, July 18 is the final day to apply for federal aid from the tornadoes that ravaged Alabama this past spring. Officials say about 86,000 tornado survivors already have registered for assistance with the Federal Emergency Management Agency, and the time to apply by phone or over the Internet runs out at the end of the day. (AP Photo/Dave Martin)
From left, Air National Guard Tech. Sgt. Philip Mitchell, Airman First Class Dusten Fritz, and Tech. Sgt. James Shaw, all with 117th Air Fueling Wing out of Birmingham, Ala, patrol the Smithfield community of Birmingham on Monday morning, May 2, 2011. Normally they are mechanics but for the last four days they have been providing security in the neighborhood since the tornado which struck April 27, 2011. (AP Photo/Bob Farley)
Alagasco employee David Corbett tries to locate a gas line in the Smithfield community of Birmingham, Ala. on Monday morning, May 2, 2011. Crews have been out across the state closing gas lines so that crews can come in and remove storm debris. This crew has been working since the tornado struck April 27, 2011. (AP Photo/Bob Farley)
In this May 2, 2011 photo, Kenneth Carter, 74, walks through the wreckage of his house in Apison, Tenn. Two looters tried to steal an all-terrain vehicle from his property shortly after it was struck by a tornado on April 27. (AP Photo/Chris Hawley)
Mary Clair Thompson, right, and Tracy Fessler, along with a group of Auburn students, assist in the clean up of debris on Thursday, May 5, 2011 in Pleasant Grove, Ala. A tornado left a path of total devastation as it passed through on April 27, 2011. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
A group of Auburn students assist in the clean up of debris on Thursday, May 5, 2011 in Pleasant Grove, Ala. A tornado left a path of total devastation as it passed through on April 27, 2011.(AP Photo/Butch Dill)
Anna Grace West, left, and Kristen Phillips, both Auburn students, assist in the clean up of debris on Thursday, May 5, 2011 in Pleasant Grove, Ala. A tornado left a path of total devastation as it passed through on April 27, 2011.(AP Photo/Butch Dill)
Debris at the site of the Wrangler jean plant in Hackleburg, Ala., in shown, on Sunday, May 8, 2011. A tornado destroyed many homes and businesses when it ripped through the town on April 27, 2011. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
The front door of the Alberta Elementary School lies shattered on the ground in the Alberta City community of Tuscaloosa, Ala., Thursday, May 12, 2011. Several legislators said Thursday that a special session may be needed to find resources needed to rebuild at least six schools destroyed by the outbreak of tornadoes on April 27. Other schools were heavily damaged by the storms. (AP Photo/Dave Martin)
Debris still litters the ground from the April 27 tornado as fans arive for the first game of the season on Saturday, Sept. 3, 2011 in Tuscaloosa, Ala. Reminders of the April tornado will be all around Tuscaloosa as the University of Alabama opens the football season against Kent State. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
In a Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2012 photo, the rubble of Graceland Apartments stands in Tuscaloosa, Ala. The city is moving forward to demolish the complex, where a handful of people are living in the sole undamaged building amid the rubble of the killer tornado that hit April 27, 2011. (AP Photo/Jay Reeves)
Tuscaloosa Police Sgt. Brent Blankley, left, and officer Bob White inspect an Alberta City business while on a night patrol in Tuscaloosa, Ala., Sunday, May 1, 2011. With a long, broad band of this city of 94,000 laid waste by a tornado that killed at least 45 people and destroyed hundreds of homes, businesses and churches, Tuscaloosa police have been working 12-hour shifts without any days off just to keep order. (AP Photo/Dave Martin)
FOR USE AS DESIRED WITH ALABAMA 2011 YEAR END STORIES ** FILE -- In this April 28, 2011 file photoAlabama Gov. Robert Bentley and his wife Dianne inspect the remains of a pawn shop during a tour of tornado damage in Tuscaloosa, Ala. The tornadoes that ravaged Alabama on April 27 made it the top story in Alabama in 2011. (AP Photo/Dave Martin, File)
Elizabeth Williams points out where the tornado came from as she stands among the debris of her home in Tuscaloosa, Ala., Friday, April 29, 2011. Williams, two sons and a daughter survived the storm by hiding together in a closet. Gas station lines, looting and the discovery of smashed heirlooms sapped survivors' energy Friday around cities shattered by the deadliest tornado outbreak in nearly four decades. (AP Photo/Dave Martin)
President Barack Obama, first lady Michelle Obama, and Alabama Gov. Robert Bentley, greet residents in the Alberta neighborhood in Tuscaloosa, Ala., Friday, April 29, 2011, as they toured tornado damage. (AP Photo/Charles Dharapak)
President Barack Obama, first lady Michelle Obama, Alabama Gov. Robert Bentley, his wife Diane, and others, tour tornado damage in the Alberta neighborhood of Tuscaloosa, Ala., Friday, April 29, 2011. (AP Photo/Charles Dharapak)
President Barack Obama and Alabama Gov. Robert Bentley greet residents in the Alberta neighborhood in Tuscaloosa, Ala., Friday, April 29, 2011, as they toured tornado damage. (AP Photo/Charles Dharapak)
FOR USE AS DESIRED WITH ALABAMA 2011 YEAR END STORIES ** FILE -- In this April 30, 2011 file photo, Daniel Mulder hugs his wife Rachael near their destroyed apartment in Tuscaloosa, Ala. Mulder and his wife survived the Wednesday tornado hiding in a tub before coming the assistance of their neighbors. The tornadoes that swept across Alabama in April easily became the top story in Alabama for 2011. (AP Photo/Dave Martin)
Volunteer Rachel Shugart searches for valuables as she helps homeowners in Tuscaloosa, Ala., recover from a deadly tornado strike on Saturday, April 30, 2011. Over two hundred people were killed by a spawn of tornadoes that hit the South on Wednesday. (AP Photo/Dave Martin)
This is an aerial view of tornado damage as residents in Tuscaloosa, Ala., continue the process of cleaning up Saturday, April 30, 2011. Hundreds of people were killed across the South when a swarm of tornadoes hit on Wednesday. (AP Photo/Dave Martin)
This is an aerial view of tornado damage as residents in Tuscaloosa, Ala., continue the process of cleaning up Saturday, April 30, 2011. Hundreds of people were killed across the South when a swarm of tornadoes hit on Wednesday. (AP Photo/Dave Martin)
This is an aerial view of tornado damage as residents in Tuscaloosa, Ala., continue the process of cleaning up Saturday, April 30, 2011. Hundreds of people were killed across the South when a swarm of tornadoes hit on Wednesday. (AP Photo/Dave Martin)
This is an aerial view of tornado damage and the path the storm took through Tuscaloosa, Ala., as the town begin it's recovery process Saturday, April 30, 2011. Hundreds of people were killed across the South when a swarm of tornadoes hit on Wednesday. (AP Photo/Dave Martin)
This is an aerial view of tornado damage as residents in Tuscaloosa, Ala., continue the process of cleaning up Saturday, April 30, 2011. Hundreds of people were killed across the South when a swarm of tornadoes hit on Wednesday. (AP Photo/Dave Martin)
This is an aerial view of tornado damage as residents in Tuscaloosa, Ala., continue the process of cleaning up Saturday, April 30, 2011. Hundreds of people were killed across the South when a swarm of tornadoes hit on Wednesday. (AP Photo/Dave Martin)
This is an aerial view of tornado damage as residents in Tuscaloosa, Ala., continue the process of cleaning up Saturday, April 30, 2011. Hundreds of people were killed across the South when a swarm of tornadoes hit on Wednesday. (AP Photo/Dave Martin)
This is an aerial view of tornado damage as residents in Tuscaloosa, Ala., continue the process of cleaning up Saturday, April 30, 2011. Hundreds of people were killed across the South when a swarm of tornadoes hit on Wednesday. (AP Photo/Dave Martin)
This is an aerial view of tornado damage as residents in Tuscaloosa, Ala., continue the process of cleaning up Saturday, April 30, 2011. Hundreds of people were killed across the South when a swarm of tornadoes hit on Wednesday. (AP Photo/Dave Martin)
In this aerial view photographed Monday May 2, 2011 from the window of a NOAA flight, the path of a tornado can be seen as it made its way through rural section of Alabama between Birmingham and Tuscaloosa, Ala. NOAA was photographing tornado damage over Alabama, Mississippi and Tennessee. (AP Photo/Bob Farley)
Residents stand in the rubble of tornado-damaged homes in Tuscaloosa, Ala. on Sunday, May 1, 2011. (AP Photo/Dave Martin)
Dave Martin
Clarence South stretches out a water hose so he can roll it up in the driveway of his house on Thursday, May 5, 2011 in Pleasant Grove, Ala. A tornado destroyed his house on April 27, 2011. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
Butch Dill
A group of Auburn students assist in the clean up of debris on Thursday, May 5, 2011 in Pleasant Grove, Ala. A tornado left a path of total devastation as it passed through on April 27. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
Butch Dill
Ashley Palmer, an Auburn student from Dalton, Ga., helps assist in the clean up of debris on Thursday, May 5, 2011 in Pleasant Grove, Ala. A tornado left a path of total devastation as it passed through on April 27, 2011.(AP Photo/Butch Dill)
Butch Dill
FILE - In this April 27, 2011 file photo, residents survey the destruction after a tornado hit Pratt City, Ala., just north of downtown Birmingham, Ala. The American dream can keep you up at night. From worries about mold to the increased potential for damage from extreme weather, owning a home in the 21st century presents a host of challenges that go far beyond fears of falling property values. (AP Photo/Butch Dill, file)
Butch Dill
A woman sifts through the destruction of a former T Mobile office after a tornado struck, Wednesday, April 27, 2011 Tuscaloosa, Ala. wave of severe storms laced with tornadoes strafed the South on Wednesday, killing at least 16 people around the region and splintering buildings across swaths of an Alabama university town. (AP Photo/Caroline Summers)
Caroline Summers
Mark Richter carries some belongings out of what is left of his wife's law firm after a tornado hits downtown Culman, Ala., on Wednesday, April 27, 2011. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
Butch Dill
People walk around through debris after a tornado hits Pratt City just north of downtown Birmingham on Wednesday, April 27, 2011, in Birmingham, Ala. A wave of thunderstorms with near hurricane-force winds pushed across Alabama on Wednesday, killing at least five people including a woman in a mobile home and sending snapped tree limbs onto cars and homes. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
Butch Dill
Homeowners survey damage after a tornado hits Pratt City just north of downtown Birmingham on Wednesday, April 27, 2011, in Birmingham, Ala. The widespread destruction caused Gov. Robert Bentley to declare a state of emergency by midday, saying tornadoes, severe thunderstorms, hail, and straight-line winds caused damage to "numerous homes and businesses" in Alabama. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
Butch Dill
Residents survey the destruction after a tornado hits Pratt City just north of downtown Birmingham on Wednesday, April 27, 2011, in Birmingham, Ala. The widespread destruction caused Gov. Robert Bentley to declare a state of emergency by midday, saying tornadoes, severe thunderstorms, hail, and straight-line winds caused damage to "numerous homes and businesses" in Alabama. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
Butch Dill
Residents survey the destruction after a tornado hit Pratt City, Ala. just north of downtown Birmingham, Ala. on Wednesday, April 27, 2011. A wave of severe storms laced with tornadoes strafed the South on Wednesday, killing at least 16 people around the region and splintering buildings across swaths of an Alabama university town. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
Butch Dill
Birmingham Rescue attends to a man who was injured after a tornado hits Pratt City just north of downtown Birmingham on Wednesday, April 27, 2011, in Birmingham, Ala. The widespread destruction caused Gov. Robert Bentley to declare a state of emergency by midday, saying tornadoes, severe thunderstorms, hail, and straight-line winds caused damage to "numerous homes and businesses" in Alabama. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
Butch Dill
A Tornado leaves a path of devastation after as it hits Pratt City just north of downtown Birmingham on Wednesday, April 27, 2011, in Birmingham, Ala. The widespread destruction caused Gov. Robert Bentley to declare a state of emergency by midday, saying tornadoes, severe thunderstorms, hail, and straight-line winds caused damage to "numerous homes and businesses" in Alabama. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
Butch Dill
Debris is littered after a tornado hit, Wednesday, April 27, 2011 Tuscaloosa, Ala. A wave of severe storms laced with tornadoes strafed the South on Wednesday, killing at least 16 people around the region and splintering buildings across swaths of an Alabama university town. (AP Photo/Caroline Summers)
Caroline Summers
Lee Henderson sits amid the rubble of his Smoothie King store after a tornado ripped through Wednesday, April 27, 2011 Tuscaloosa, Ala. A wave of severe storms laced with tornadoes strafed the South on Wednesday, killing at least 16 people around the region and splintering buildings across swaths of an Alabama university town. (AP Photo/Caroline Summers)
Caroline Summers
People stand outside the Saint Mary Primitive Baptist Church that was totally destroyed when a tornado hits Pratt City just north of downtown Birmingham on Wednesday, April 27, 2011, in Birmingham, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
Butch Dill
FOR USE AS DESIRED WITH ALABAMA 2011 YEAR END STORIES ** FILE -- In this April 28, 2011 file photoAlabama Gov. Robert Bentley and his wife Dianne inspect the remains of a pawn shop during a tour of tornado damage in Tuscaloosa, Ala. The tornadoes that ravaged Alabama on April 27 made it the top story in Alabama in 2011. (AP Photo/Dave Martin, File)
Dave Martin
Debris rests around a fire truck at the Eoline Volunteer Fire Department near Centreville, Ala., Thursday, April 28, 2011 after a tornado struck on Wednesday, April 27. (AP Photo/David Bundy)
David Bundy
Debris is scattered at the Rosedale Courts housing complex Thursday, April 28, 2011, after a tornado struck Tuscaloosa, Ala., on Wednesday, April 27. (AP Photo/David Bundy)
David Bundy
FILE - In this April 29, 2011 file photo, Roger McKinney walks in front of what's left of his home in Rainsville, Ala. The tornado that hit Fyffe, Rainsville and Sylvania in DeKalb County at about 6 p.m. on April 27 had previously been ranked an EF4, but a new ground survey conducted last week caused meteorologists to increase the ranking to EF5, said Chris Darden, chief meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Huntsville. The upgrade puts Alabama at No. 1 in the nation for the most severe tornadoes. (AP Photo/Billy Weeks, File)
Billy Weeks
FILE - This is an April 30, 2011 file photo of tornado damage in Tuscaloosa, Ala., following an April 27, 2011 tornado. Monday, July 18 is the final day to apply for federal aid from the tornadoes that ravaged Alabama this past spring. Officials say about 86,000 tornado survivors already have registered for assistance with the Federal Emergency Management Agency, and the time to apply by phone or over the Internet runs out at the end of the day. (AP Photo/Dave Martin)
Dave Martin
From left, Air National Guard Tech. Sgt. Philip Mitchell, Airman First Class Dusten Fritz, and Tech. Sgt. James Shaw, all with 117th Air Fueling Wing out of Birmingham, Ala, patrol the Smithfield community of Birmingham on Monday morning, May 2, 2011. Normally they are mechanics but for the last four days they have been providing security in the neighborhood since the tornado which struck April 27, 2011. (AP Photo/Bob Farley)
Bob Farley
Alagasco employee David Corbett tries to locate a gas line in the Smithfield community of Birmingham, Ala. on Monday morning, May 2, 2011. Crews have been out across the state closing gas lines so that crews can come in and remove storm debris. This crew has been working since the tornado struck April 27, 2011. (AP Photo/Bob Farley)
Bob Farley
In this May 2, 2011 photo, Kenneth Carter, 74, walks through the wreckage of his house in Apison, Tenn. Two looters tried to steal an all-terrain vehicle from his property shortly after it was struck by a tornado on April 27. (AP Photo/Chris Hawley)
Chris Hawley
A lady goes through what is left of a house on Thursday, May 5, 2011 in Pleasant Grove, Ala. A tornado ripped through this area on April 27, 2011.(AP Photo/Butch Dill)
Butch Dill
Mary Clair Thompson, right, and Tracy Fessler, along with a group of Auburn students, assist in the clean up of debris on Thursday, May 5, 2011 in Pleasant Grove, Ala. A tornado left a path of total devastation as it passed through on April 27, 2011. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
Butch Dill
A group of Auburn students assist in the clean up of debris on Thursday, May 5, 2011 in Pleasant Grove, Ala. A tornado left a path of total devastation as it passed through on April 27, 2011.(AP Photo/Butch Dill)
Butch Dill
Anna Grace West, left, and Kristen Phillips, both Auburn students, assist in the clean up of debris on Thursday, May 5, 2011 in Pleasant Grove, Ala. A tornado left a path of total devastation as it passed through on April 27, 2011.(AP Photo/Butch Dill)
Butch Dill
Debris at the site of the Wrangler jean plant in Hackleburg, Ala., in shown, on Sunday, May 8, 2011. A tornado destroyed many homes and businesses when it ripped through the town on April 27, 2011. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
Butch Dill
The front door of the Alberta Elementary School lies shattered on the ground in the Alberta City community of Tuscaloosa, Ala., Thursday, May 12, 2011. Several legislators said Thursday that a special session may be needed to find resources needed to rebuild at least six schools destroyed by the outbreak of tornadoes on April 27. Other schools were heavily damaged by the storms. (AP Photo/Dave Martin)
Dave Martin
Debris still litters the ground from the April 27 tornado as fans arive for the first game of the season on Saturday, Sept. 3, 2011 in Tuscaloosa, Ala. Reminders of the April tornado will be all around Tuscaloosa as the University of Alabama opens the football season against Kent State. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
Butch Dill
In a Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2012 photo, the rubble of Graceland Apartments stands in Tuscaloosa, Ala. The city is moving forward to demolish the complex, where a handful of people are living in the sole undamaged building amid the rubble of the killer tornado that hit April 27, 2011. (AP Photo/Jay Reeves)
Jay Reeves
Tuscaloosa Police Sgt. Brent Blankley, left, and officer Bob White inspect an Alberta City business while on a night patrol in Tuscaloosa, Ala., Sunday, May 1, 2011. With a long, broad band of this city of 94,000 laid waste by a tornado that killed at least 45 people and destroyed hundreds of homes, businesses and churches, Tuscaloosa police have been working 12-hour shifts without any days off just to keep order. (AP Photo/Dave Martin)
Dave Martin
FOR USE AS DESIRED WITH ALABAMA 2011 YEAR END STORIES ** FILE -- In this April 28, 2011 file photoAlabama Gov. Robert Bentley and his wife Dianne inspect the remains of a pawn shop during a tour of tornado damage in Tuscaloosa, Ala. The tornadoes that ravaged Alabama on April 27 made it the top story in Alabama in 2011. (AP Photo/Dave Martin, File)
Dave Martin
Elizabeth Williams points out where the tornado came from as she stands among the debris of her home in Tuscaloosa, Ala., Friday, April 29, 2011. Williams, two sons and a daughter survived the storm by hiding together in a closet. Gas station lines, looting and the discovery of smashed heirlooms sapped survivors' energy Friday around cities shattered by the deadliest tornado outbreak in nearly four decades. (AP Photo/Dave Martin)
Dave Martin
Marjorie Witherspoon relaxes for a moment as her niece, Jacqeline Wilson, rear, picks through debris from a tornado, in Tuscaloosa, Ala., Friday, April 29, 2011. (AP Photo/Dave Martin)
Dave Martin
President Barack Obama, accompanied by Alabama Gov. Robert Bentley, tours tornado damage in Tuscaloosa, Ala., Friday, April 29, 2011. (AP Photo/Charles Dharapak)
Charles Dharapak
President Barack Obama, first lady Michelle Obama, and Alabama Gov. Robert Bentley, greet residents in the Alberta neighborhood in Tuscaloosa, Ala., Friday, April 29, 2011, as they toured tornado damage. (AP Photo/Charles Dharapak)
Charles Dharapak
President Barack Obama, first lady Michelle Obama, Alabama Gov. Robert Bentley, his wife Diane, and others, tour tornado damage in the Alberta neighborhood of Tuscaloosa, Ala., Friday, April 29, 2011. (AP Photo/Charles Dharapak)
Charles Dharapak
President Barack Obama visits tornado damage in the Alberta neighborhood in Tuscaloosa, Ala., Friday, April 29, 2011. (AP Photo/Charles Dharapak)
Charles Dharapak
President Barack Obama and Alabama Gov. Robert Bentley greet residents in the Alberta neighborhood in Tuscaloosa, Ala., Friday, April 29, 2011, as they toured tornado damage. (AP Photo/Charles Dharapak)
Charles Dharapak
FOR USE AS DESIRED WITH ALABAMA 2011 YEAR END STORIES ** FILE -- In this April 30, 2011 file photo, Daniel Mulder hugs his wife Rachael near their destroyed apartment in Tuscaloosa, Ala. Mulder and his wife survived the Wednesday tornado hiding in a tub before coming the assistance of their neighbors. The tornadoes that swept across Alabama in April easily became the top story in Alabama for 2011. (AP Photo/Dave Martin)
Dave Martin
Volunteer Rachel Shugart searches for valuables as she helps homeowners in Tuscaloosa, Ala., recover from a deadly tornado strike on Saturday, April 30, 2011. Over two hundred people were killed by a spawn of tornadoes that hit the South on Wednesday. (AP Photo/Dave Martin)
Dave Martin
This is an aerial view of tornado damage as residents in Tuscaloosa, Ala., continue the process of cleaning up Saturday, April 30, 2011. Hundreds of people were killed across the South when a swarm of tornadoes hit on Wednesday. (AP Photo/Dave Martin)
Dave Martin
This is an aerial view of tornado damage as residents in Tuscaloosa, Ala., continue the process of cleaning up Saturday, April 30, 2011. Hundreds of people were killed across the South when a swarm of tornadoes hit on Wednesday. (AP Photo/Dave Martin)
Dave Martin
This is an aerial view of tornado damage as residents in Tuscaloosa, Ala., continue the process of cleaning up Saturday, April 30, 2011. Hundreds of people were killed across the South when a swarm of tornadoes hit on Wednesday. (AP Photo/Dave Martin)
Dave Martin
This is an aerial view of tornado damage and the path the storm took through Tuscaloosa, Ala., as the town begin it's recovery process Saturday, April 30, 2011. Hundreds of people were killed across the South when a swarm of tornadoes hit on Wednesday. (AP Photo/Dave Martin)
Dave Martin
This is an aerial view of tornado damage as residents in Tuscaloosa, Ala., continue the process of cleaning up Saturday, April 30, 2011. Hundreds of people were killed across the South when a swarm of tornadoes hit on Wednesday. (AP Photo/Dave Martin)
Dave Martin
This is an aerial view of tornado damage as residents in Tuscaloosa, Ala., continue the process of cleaning up Saturday, April 30, 2011. Hundreds of people were killed across the South when a swarm of tornadoes hit on Wednesday. (AP Photo/Dave Martin)
Dave Martin
This is an aerial view of tornado damage as residents in Tuscaloosa, Ala., continue the process of cleaning up Saturday, April 30, 2011. Hundreds of people were killed across the South when a swarm of tornadoes hit on Wednesday. (AP Photo/Dave Martin)
Dave Martin
This is an aerial view of tornado damage as residents in Tuscaloosa, Ala., continue the process of cleaning up Saturday, April 30, 2011. Hundreds of people were killed across the South when a swarm of tornadoes hit on Wednesday. (AP Photo/Dave Martin)
Dave Martin
This is an aerial view of tornado damage as residents in Tuscaloosa, Ala., continue the process of cleaning up Saturday, April 30, 2011. Hundreds of people were killed across the South when a swarm of tornadoes hit on Wednesday. (AP Photo/Dave Martin)
Dave Martin
Traffic rolls past fallen road signs at sunset in Tuscaloosa, Ala., Sunday, May 1, 2011. City officials are implementing a curfew for tornado stricken areas of the town. (AP Photo/Dave Martin)
Dave Martin
In this aerial view photographed Monday May 2, 2011 from the window of a NOAA flight, the path of a tornado can be seen as it made its way through rural section of Alabama between Birmingham and Tuscaloosa, Ala. NOAA was photographing tornado damage over Alabama, Mississippi and Tennessee. (AP Photo/Bob Farley)
Bob Farley
Ten years later the images of that day are still vivid and a haunting reminder that nature's most destructive severe weather is possible in Alabama.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.