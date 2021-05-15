ATMORE Ala, (WALA) According to ALEA, a single-vehicle crash that occurred at approximately 7:23 p.m. Friday, May 14, has claimed the life of an Atmore juvenile.

ALEA states the 17-year-old was driving a 2007 Ford Fusion when it left the roadway and struck a tree.

The teen succumbed to his injuries caused by the crash and was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The crash occurred on Atmosphere Road, approximately nine miles north of Atmore, in Escambia County. Nothing further is available as Troopers continue to investigate.