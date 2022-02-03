OPELIKA, Ala. -- CrimeStoppers on Thursday announced a $2,500 reward for information leading to the arrest of Jarren McKay Allen, accused of hitting an Opelika police officer with a vehicle.

Allen, 33, of Smiths Station, faces charges of first-degree assault, failure to render aid and multiple felony charges.

On Wednesday, the officer responded to the parking lot of Kroger on Enterprise Drive regarding a driver striking a cart return. Upon arrival, authorities said the suspect attempted to flee and struck the officer with the vehicle. The officer was transported to an area hospital for treatment.

The suspect’s vehicle was later found in the Auburn area.

Allen is described ad being 6 feet, 3 inches tall and weighing 160 pounds.

Anyone with information on Allen’s whereabouts is asked to call the Opelika Police Department at 334-705-5220 or the CrimeStoppers 24-hour tip line at 334-215-STOP (7867) or 1-833-AL1-STOP or download our P3-tips app. Make sure you receive a Tip ID and Password in order to dialog with investigators in case there is a follow-up question. To remain anonymous, call CrimeStoppers.