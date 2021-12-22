TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WALA) -- Two of Alabama’s football coaching staff have tested positive for COVID 19.

Offensive coordinator Bill O’Brien and offensive line coach Doug Marrone tested positive for COVID-19 but it is believed both will be recovered in time to coach in the Goodyear Cotton Bowl, according to the University of Alabama Athletics.

A statement from Alabama Head Coach Nick Saban and Athletic Trainer Jeff Allen read: “We received notification that offensive coordinator Bill O’Brien and offensive line coach Doug Marrone tested positive for COVID-19. They have very mild symptoms and are home isolating while following all appropriate guidelines. We anticipate both being able to coach in the College Football Playoff Semifinal at the Goodyear Cotton Bowl.”