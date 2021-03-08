EXCEL, Ala. (WALA) - An incident was reported to the Excel Police Department early in the morning hours of Sunday February 28 regarding alleged child abuse.

Officials with the Excel Police Department say they reported to the Monroe County Hospital and began an investigation into the matter.

According to authorities, a child less than two years of age was treated for head trauma, and swelling to the face, and later transported to an area hospital to obtain additional treatment for injuries sustained.

They say during their investigation, the incident occurred between February 25-26, 2021, involving the adult male intentionally striking the child in the face with a fist. Further investigation in cooperation with the Child Advocacy Center led Excel Police Department credible evidence to present our findings to the Monroe County District Attorney's office for felony warrants for Mack Junior Wiggins, and the mother of the victim, Courtney Paige Strickland.

The mother of the child was charged with child abuse for willfully maltreating, and neglecting immediate medical attention for the child at the time of the injury that caused the child victim further suffering over approximately two days.

This type of behavior is unacceptable, and is never tolerated. Violent crimes especially against a child will be handled swiftly, thoroughly investigated, prosecuted at the fullest extent permitted by law, and justice to be served for the young victim in this case.