MONTGOMERY, Ala. --A suspect is in custody after two police officers are wounded during a shootout in Montgomery.
According to state reports, officers and medics were responding to a shooting on lower Wetumpka Road when a description of a possible suspect lead them to a second scene.
There, officers exchanged gunfire with the suspect and were struck.
Both of their injuries are said to be non-life threatening.
