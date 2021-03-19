CITRONELLE, Ala. --Citronelle Police Department and Alabama Law Enforcement Agency Drug Task Force have been working Operation “Not Today Karin.”

This operation is a joint drug operation targeting the use, sell, and transportation of illegal drugs in the city.

Through the operation, Citronelle PD have arrested 6 people.

Karin Boltz has been arrested for chemical endangerment of a child, possession of a controlled substance, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Chris Farley has been arrested for distribution of a controlled substance, possession of controlled substance x2, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Barbara McMullen has been arrested for distribution of a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance x2, possession of drug paraphernalia, and chemical endangerment of a child.

Pete Washington has been arrested for possession of marijuana 2nd degree.

Angel Smith has been arrested for possession of controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Jason Newburn has been arrested for possession of controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.