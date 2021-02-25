ATMORE, Ala. (WALA) - Atmore Police responded to United Bank located on Nashville Avenue, Atmore in response to a person being disorderly and refusing to leave the premises.

Officials say when officers arrived on the scene they attempted to speak with the offender who was sitting in his vehicle at the bank.

They say when officers approached the suspect's vehicle, the driver then fled away nearly striking an officer with the vehicle. APD officers then pursued the suspect into Florida.

The driver then entered the parking lot near Piggly Wiggly off of Hwy 97 in Davisville. While in the parking lot, the suspect then struck an unmarked APD police unit causing damage while trying to flee from officers. APD officers then forcibly entered the vehicle by breaking out the driver’s side window to remove the driver from the vehicle. The driver was then taken into custody by the Escambia County (Florida) Sheriff’s Office.

The driver was identified as 73-year-old Lem Roy Sanders of Atmore. Sanders faces three counts of aggravated battery on a law enforcement officer in Florida. Sanders will face one count of attempted murder, and one count of fleeing and attempted to elude in Alabama.