MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- FOX10’s iHeart Radio partners at 95 KSJ hosted the annual St. Jude Radiothon Friday.
The radiothon is something they’ve done for the last two decades to help local families from Mississippi to Alabama and Florida battling cancer.
FOX10’s own Lenise Ligon stopped by during the last hour of the radiothon.
Thanks to the support of the community, the event garnered more than $240,000 in donations for St. Jude.
Donations are still being accepted on the radio station’s website at https://95ksj.iheart.com/content/radiothon-for-st-jude-childrens-research-hospital/ for anyone who would still like to help.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.