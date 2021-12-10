MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- FOX10’s iHeart Radio partners at 95 KSJ hosted the annual St. Jude Radiothon Friday.

The radiothon is something they’ve done for the last two decades to help local families from Mississippi to Alabama and Florida battling cancer.

FOX10’s own Lenise Ligon stopped by during the last hour of the radiothon.

Thanks to the support of the community, the event garnered more than $240,000 in donations for St. Jude.

Donations are still being accepted on the radio station’s website at https://95ksj.iheart.com/content/radiothon-for-st-jude-childrens-research-hospital/ for anyone who would still like to help.