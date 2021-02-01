Heart failure is three times higher in people treated for breast cancer or lymphoma within 5 years of cancer diagnosis.
There are more than 15 million adult cancer survivors in the United States today. More than 40% of those above the age of 50 will develop cardiovascular disease.
Dr. Teja Poosarla and Christopher M. Malozzi from the USA Mitchell Cancer Institute joined Fox 10's Lenise Ligon to discuss how these problems can develop and what steps can be taken to prevent them.
