Alabama Alcoholic Beverage Control Board has approved an emergency rule that allows certain licensees to sell alcoholic beverages for curbside pick-up.
According to authorities, the rule does set limitations in the amount and type that may be included for curbside pickup.
Read the emergency ruling here:
Officials say the emergency rule does not allow the sale of mixed drinks or open containers of alcohol to go. An “unopened container” is defined as “a container containing beverages, which has not been opened or unsealed subsequent to filling and sealing by the Manufacturer” (See Section 28-3-1(32), Code of Alabama, 1975).
This has been approved and will take effect starting on March 18th.
