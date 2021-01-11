MONTGOMERY, Ala. - With the number of Alabamians affected by the COVID-19 pandemic steadily increasing, the Alabama Alcoholic Beverage Control Board is taking some additional steps to better ensure the safety and welfare of its employees and customers. The operational changes include the temporary closing of 41 retail locations around the state.
“Closing some of our stores will provide the greatest amount of employee/customer protection, while ensuring maximum productivity and efficiency,” said ABC Board Administrator Mac Gipson. “Our primary concern is the health and well-being of our employees and patrons.”
Last March, the board shuttered 78 retail locations and made operational and staffing changes in response to the COVID-19 outbreak. Stores reopened as infection numbers improved.
However, recent changes implemented by the education and business communities, as well an increase in the number of virus exposures and infections, have made staffing 175 retail stores challenging at best.
Stores scheduled to close will cease operations at the end of business, Saturday, Jan. 16 and are expected to reopen late February or early March. A total of 79 personnel currently assigned to “closing” stores will be temporarily re-assigned to “open” stores in their area.
“Our goal here is to operate as efficiently and safely as possible, while providing our customers with the premier service they’ve come to expect,” Gipson said.
