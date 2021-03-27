CODEN, Ala. --According to Alabama Power, about 700 are without power in the area of Coden after a car hit a utility pole.
They state they are working to make repairs and will have the power restored to some customers in about 45 minutes.
They add that they will continue working until power is restored to everyone.
