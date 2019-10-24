UNION SPRINGS, Ala.-- The Alabama Department of Corrections utilized more than 300 law enforcement officials to begin a major search of Bullock County Correctional Facility Thursday morning.
The predawn operation began at 4 a.m. and is recovering an assortment of makeshift weapons, contraband cell phones and drugs in the prison which confines more than 1,500 inmates, according to an ADOC news release.
Assisting agencies included the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s K-9 Unit, Alabama Emergency Management Agency, and the Alabama Department of Transportation. Additional support for Thursday’s operation came from the Lee and Russell County Sheriff’s Offices and from the Auburn, Opelika and Eufaula police departments.
“The ADOC is dedicated to eradicating contraband inside its facilities,” said Investigations and Intelligence Director, Arnaldo Mercado, for the news release. “With the assistance of our partnering agencies, we will continue to successfully collaborate and conduct joint operations to remove contraband and create a safer environment for the staff and offenders in our prisons.
The release states this is ADOC’s seventh major joint operation since February in a deliberate move to find and eliminate contraband that is the leading cause for crime and violence inside state prisons.
The public is asked to contact the ADOC Investigations and Intelligence Division at 1-866-293-7799 with information that may lead to the arrest of anyone attempting to introduce illegal contraband into state prisons. Suspicious activity may be reported by going to the ADOC Website at http://www.doc.alabama.gov/investigationrequest.
