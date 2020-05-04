MONTGOMERY, Ala. – Alabama Department of Labor Secretary Fitzgerald Washington announced today that ADOL has disbursed more than $503 million in COVID-19 related unemployment compensation benefits. Alabama is now paying benefits under all three programs covered in the CARES Act: Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation (FPUC), Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA), and Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation (PEUC).
$503,011,424 has been paid to 206,694 claimants over the period covering March 16 – May 1, 2020. This represents 511,594 weeks paid.
$247,872,000 of those funds are FPUC, the $600 stimulus benefit added to weekly unemployment compensation benefits.
$5,201,412 represent PUA funds, and $826,734 represent PEUC funds.
ADOL has issued payments to 84% of those filing COVID-19 related active claims since March 16, 2020.
