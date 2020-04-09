MONTGOMERY, Ala. – The Alabama Department of Labor released the official count for initial claims filed during the week of March 29 – April 4, 2020.
106,739 initial claims were filed either online or by telephone during this time period. 94,047 of those claims are COVID-19 related.
Click County Breakdown for a breakdown by county.
Click Industry Breakdown for a breakdown by industry.
*Be sure to click week ending day 2020-04-04.
The majority of claims filed were from employees in the Industry Not Available (unclassified) section (36,662), followed by Manufacturing (13,962), Accommodation and Food Services industry (12,121), Health Care and Social Assistance (10,483), Retail Trade (10,148), and Administrative and Support and Waste (7,672).
Jefferson County had largest number of claims with 15,839.
