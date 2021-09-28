Prostate cancer is the most common type of non-skin cancer among men. It’s estimated that one in nine men will develop prostate cancer in their lifetime.

The good news is that prostate cancer is 100 percent treatable if detected early.

USA Health urologist Christopher Keel, M.D., and radiation oncologist Adam Huddleston, M.D., are part of a multidisciplinary prostate cancer team at the USA Health Mitchell Cancer Institute, which provides the most advanced treatment for men with prostate cancer in south Alabama.

They sat down with FOX10’s Lenise Ligon to talk about Prostate Cancer Awareness Month and what you can do to limit risk factors.

Risk factors for prostate cancer include age, race, geography, family history, gene changes, diet, obesity, smoking, chemical exposures, inflammation of the prostate and sexually transmitted infections.

Screening for prostate cancer involves a blood test that measures the level of PSA in the blood.

A primary care physician or urologist can provide a personalized assessment of when a man should begin screening.

Black men are at highest risk of prostate cancer in the United States.

Prostate cancer requires a multidisciplinary evaluation to determine what treatment is most appropriate – observation, surgical resection, radiation or chemotherapy, depending on the biology of the cancer, the health of the patient and expectations regarding choices that could affect quality of life.

To make an appointment at the USA Health Mitchell Cancer Institute, call 251-410-1010. For more information, visit www.usahealthsystem.com/services/prostate-cancer.