After five straight years of decline, Alabama’s prison spiked last year, according to a new report by the Alabama Sentencing Commission.
The prison population averaged 21,661 last year, up 5 percent from the year before.
Bennet Wright, executive director of the commission, said the increase raises troubling questions about the long-term direction of the chronically overcrowded facilities.
“There were significant challenges that occurred since late 2018 involving the Board of Pardons and Paroles,” he told FOX10 News.
Amid criticism over the parole board’s performance, Gov. Kay Ivey in 2018 issued a moratorium on early paroles. In addition, the parole board canceled several sockets that year and during the first part of last year.
As a result, a backlog built up and made the release valve that the parole system provides less effective.
Wright said that even since restarting parole hearings, the board has considered fewer paroles and granted fewer.
“When it comes down to it, there are only two things that affect the number of people you have — the number you’re sending and the length of time they stay,” he said. “But people fight like cats and dogs over both.”
If present trends continue, Wright said, the inmate population likely will grow again this year.
The increase last year comes at a time of increased scrutiny of the state’s prison system, which has been the target of litigation alleging unconstitutional conditions. Last year, the Department of Justice also issued a scathing report alleging unconstitutional treatment of male prisoners, raising the specter of federal intervention.
Ivey’s plan to build new prisons will be one of the top items on the legislative agenda when lawmakers convene the 2020 session next month.
“What will definitely be on people’s radar is the prison construction issue,” he said.
But even if a prison bill passed, Wright said, relief would be years away.
Although still several thousand inmates below its 2013 peak, Wright noted that the state has closed two prisons since then.
“Regardless of what the (maximum possible) number was before, that number is gonna go down,” he said.
