BIRMINGHAM, Ala. --Attorney General Steve Marshall announced the indictment of a Birmingham man charged with assault for the 2018 Thanksgiving shooting at the Galleria Mall in Hoover.

Erron Martez Dequan Brown, 23, is charged with two counts of first-degree assault.

Attorney General Marshall’s Criminal Trials Division presented evidence to a Jefferson County grand jury, resulting in Brown’s indictment on February 23, 2021.

Brown, who had been arrested by warrant in 2018, remains under house arrest with an ankle monitor on $60,000 bond.

Because Brown is accused of using a firearm in commission of his alleged crime, he faces a penalty if convicted of 10 to 20 years imprisonment for each count of first-degree assault, which is a class B felony.