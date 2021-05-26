MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- Lumber prices continue to soar and supply shortages have resulted in an unprecedented price surge for not just homebuyers -- but builders too. So much so -- the Home Builders Association of Alabama is stepping in and making some noise to get policymakers to examine the lumber supply chain.

To get the attention of the people at the top, they've met with all members of Alabama's Congressional delegation during the last week. They say everyone understands the cost of doing business during the pandemic is up -- but the current prices are unsustainable.

"We've got price increases, supply chain issues all across the board," explained Russell Davis, Home Builders Association of Alabama Executive Vice President.

First the pandemic -- then the shut down of lumber mills across the country as remodeling and home building did not slow down. The imbalance -- triggering not only a supply shortage but prices to dramatically begin to surge last summer.

Davis says the inflated prices -- specifically lumber and particleboard -- continue to skyrocket.

"I talked with the Alabama Home Builders Association this morning -- particleboard, which is one of the main ingredients of building a house or construction is up 700% this year. What's happening -- people are saying I'm not building. I'm not building because prices are too high," said Sen. Tommy Tuberville, (R) Alabama.

To put that into perspective -- Davis compares prices to build the same home in January 2020 -- that took 270 particleboards to construct.

"The price on that in January 2020 was $2,133. This past Monday -- those same 270 boards went from $2,000 to $16,000... That's mind-boggling and that's not acceptable," said Davis.

Talk about sticker shock.

"So the Biden administration is getting ready to get what they asked for... And we are telling them right now - you better make some decisions and it's not throwing money at the problem," said Sen. Tuberville.

While he's got the attention of Alabama's Congressional delegation -- Davis hopes prices will come down -- but says builders are also pushing forward.

"We are not just going to sit back and let it happen. We are going to try and get this under control," said Davis. "And builders are resourceful... And they adapt. And we are trying to do just that now to see how we can build a fine house with alternative techniques and maybe even material."

Davis says they also testified before the Commerce Secretary two weeks ago and will continue to bring attention to the issue.