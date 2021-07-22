MOBILE, Ala. --The global COVID-19 pandemic has resulted in a decrease of consumer goods making it to store shelves. The spirits industry is not immune.

While spirits consumers in Alabama may have recently noticed some stores less than fully stocked, the Alabama ABC Board wants consumers to know the state’s liquor inventory is not in danger of running dry.

The Alabama ABC Board states they are working with suppliers to keep ABC stores, independent stores, restaurants and bars stocked as quickly as possible.

In the event a retailer or restaurant is out of stock, they encourage consumers to try other brands.

The ABC Board said supply issues are impacting many areas of the economy, especially the retail sector.

Each liquor category and geographic location has experienced different challenges. For example, the tequila industry faced agricultural issues during the pandemic whereas liquors produced in Europe have experienced issues with shipping channels and ports.

They encourage people to download the Alabama ABC mobile app – AL-Boss – to their smartphones. The app displays a real-time account of inventory at every ABC store in the state.