MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) - The Alabama attorney general is opposing medical marijuana legislation expected to be introduced in the upcoming legislative session.
Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall sent a Jan. 6 letter to lawmakers expressing his opposition to the anticipated legislation. Marshall's letter expresses his concern. He drew parallels with the opioid addiction crisis. He also noted federal law continues to ban marijuana.
A state study commission has recommended a medical marijuana proposal for the session that begins next month. The commission was created after legislation failed last year. The National Conference of State Legislatures says more than 30 states have approved some form of medical marijuana program.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.