MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- The University of Alabama released its plan to allow fans to attend Crimson Tide football games in the fall.
To allow for social distancing, the seating capacity at Bryant-Denny Stadium will be limited to 20%. Fans will also we required to wear face coverings in the stadium. Fans arriving without a face covering will be provided with a disposable mask to wear.
Spectators will also need to complete a GuideSafe Event Passport screening and receive a green check before entering the stadium. GuideSafe is an app that tracks possible exposure to COVID-19.
More details about all of the changes and requirements can be found at rolltide.com.
