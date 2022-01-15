(WALA) -- As schools across the state -- even here locally -- cancel classes because of a surge of omicron COVID cases, Alabama's assistant state health officer is making a recommendation that some parents may not get behind.

"We need to take immediate measures in the schools once these schools come back into session, and we are very supportive of in-classroom learning -- and that includes masking in the schools -- really school-wide masking,” said Dr. Karen Landers. “Using social distancing to the extent that the classroom can, certainly 3 feet or more and finally continuing our emphasis on good hand washing. But we absolutely need to emphasize school-wide masking at this point."

Mask mandates have received lots of push-back from parents on both sides of the Bay.

As of Thursday, the state had 71 children hospitalized with COVID, including seven in the intensive care unit and two kids on ventilators.