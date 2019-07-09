Alabama's 14th annual sales tax holiday for school-related items is set for July 19-21, 2019.
According to Alabama Retail, the weekend is set aside to give shoppers the opportunity to purchase certain school supplies, computers, books and clothing free of the state's four percent sales or use tax.
From 12:01 a.m. Friday, July 19, until midnight, Sunday, July 21, the state will waive its sales tax on school-related supplies and clothing. More than 300 cities and counties throughout Alabama waive their local taxes as well.
Tax free items include:
Clothing priced at $100 or less per article of clothing;
School supplies valued at $50 or less per item;
Books that cost $30 or less per book; and
Tablets, laptops, computers and printers with a selling price of $750 or less.
Click here for a quick reference for tax-free and taxed items during the July Sales Tax Holiday.
