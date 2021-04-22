An Alabama proposal to block state and local police officers from enforcing any new federal gun restrictions is drawing some criticism.
Critics say the measure would put law enforcement officers in a position of having to "pick and choose" what to enforce.
The Alabama House Judiciary Committee held a public hearing on the bill Wednesday, and the committee could vote on the bill next week.
A similar measure has already cleared the Alabama Senate.
