MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- Businesses across Alabama are hoping you keep it local when you get ready to check items off your Christmas shopping lists.
They say money spent here stays here. And, Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey encouraging shoppers to think both local and small -- formally declared Nov. 30 as this year's Small Business Saturday.
