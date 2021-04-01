MONTGOMERY - The Alabama Department of Labor released the official count for initial claims filed during the week of March 21 – March 27, 2021.

18,710 initial claims were filed either online or by telephone during this period. 14,285 of those claims are estimated to be COVID-19 related.

Industry sectors with the greatest number of claims are: Industry Not Available (8,049), Manufacturing (1,612), Administrative and Support and Waste Management and Remediation Services (1,579), Accommodation and Food Services (1,528), Retail (1,182), and Health Care and Social Assistance (1,153).

Jefferson County had the largest number of claims with 3,230.

Initial Claims Historic Data

3/14/2020 1,824

3/21/2020 10,982

3/28/2020 80,984

4/4/2020 106,739

4/11/2020 77,515

4/18/2020 66,432

4/25/2020 74,966

5/2/2020 28,985

5/9/2020 26,666

5/16/2020 25,150

5/23/2020 27,920

5/30/2020 21,335

6/6/2020 19,950

6/13/2020 18,367

6/20/2020 18,671

6/27/2020 18,340

7/4/2020 19,058

7/11/2020 20,505

7/18/2020 23,678

7/25/2020 17,439

8/1/2020 11,692

8/8/2020 9,468

8/15/2020 11,048

8/22/2020 8,676

8/29/2020 7,823

9/5/2020 8,902

9/12/2020 8,848

9/19/2020 8,679

9/26/2020 8,805

10/3/2020 7,732

10/10/2020 8,581

10/17/2020 7,964

10/24/2020 7,126

10/31/2020 7,060

11/7/2020 8,764

11/14/2020 9,262

11/21/2020 11,813

11/28/2020 7,061

12/5/2020 7,059

12/12/2020 7,569

12/19/2020 7,543

12/26/2020 5,506

1/2/2021 10,986

1/9/2021 14,084

1/16/2021 11,983

1/23/2021 11,615

1/30/2021 12,664

2/6/2021 13,464

2/13/2021 12,087

2/20/2021 11,395

2/27/2021 11,624

3/6/2021 13,592

3/13/2021 16,506

3/20/2021 13,994

3/27/2021 18,710