OPELIKA, Ala. (AP) - The University of Alabama fan convicted of poisoning Auburn University's landmark oak trees has increased his restitution payments since prosecutors threatened to have him jailed.
Court records show Harvey Updyke has made more than $3,000 in court-ordered payments since an October hearing on whether he should be arrested. That's nearly half as much as Updyke had paid previously since pleading guilty in 2013 to poisoning the oaks at Toomer's Corner.
The increased payments came as a Lee County judge considered whether to have Updkye jailed for failing to pay about $800,000 in restitution. The retired Texas state trooper now lives in Louisiana.
