The man behind an infamous sports-related crime is dead.
In 2013, Harvey Updyke of Alabama pleaded guilty of poisoning Auburn University's legendary oak trees.
Local authorities first became aware of the incident after "Al from Dadeville" called a radio talk show and admitted the vandalism.
Updyke received a three-year sentence for criminal damage to an agricultural facility, which is classified as a felony.
Officials say the trees in question have long been a favorite spot for Auburn's football fans to celebrate after a victory.
Updyke said he poisoned the trees after Auburn beat the University of Alabama in a controversial 2010 game.
Updyke, who according to his son died of natural causes, was 71 years old.
