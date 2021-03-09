MOBILE, ALA. (WALA)- In a 19-13 vote, Alabama senators failed to pass a bill to let you decide on bringing in gambling and a state lottery. The bill needed two more votes to pass.

Alabama Senator Vivian Figures (D) said, "I think people should have the right to vote for what they want to and my yes vote was to give them just that."

Alabama Senator Greg Albritton said, "I don't understand that. I just fail to understand why they do not want to regulate and control this industry."

Figures and Albritton were part of the 19 who voted yes on the bill. Local Senator Chris Elliott among the other 13 republicans who voted against it.

Senator Figures said she thinks it could have passed if two senators weren't out sick.

Figures said, "The two democratic votes definitely would have made the difference."

The bill would have brought in at least five casinos. One at Mobile Greyhound Park.

The casinos would pay a 20% tax and close to half of that money would be used to expand access to high speed internet across the state, support rural health care, mental health care, and the state general fund. Counties and municipalities would have received some of the cash too.

Albritton said three more bills were filed after this one failed and Figures thinks there's still a chance this bill could be reconsidered.

"If Some of the no votes have changed yes votes, then that might be an opportunity for this bill to be revived. Other than that, it will just have to be another bill that was introduced," said Figures.

FOX10 News was unable to get in touch with Sen. Elliott to find out why he voted against the bill.