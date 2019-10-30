Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey on Wednesday authorized a $5,000 reward to aid in the search for a missing 19-year-old woman from Lee County.
Aniah Blanchard went missing early the morning of Thursday, Oct. 24.
The $5,000 reward is for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the perpetrator or perpetrators who may have been involved with Blanchard's disappearance, according to the proclamation signed by the governor.
Police in Auburn said Blanchard's vehicle was discovered abandoned in Montgomery. The vehicle had received damage that was not present prior to Blanchard's disappearance.
Blanchard is a black woman with a light complexion. She stands 5-foot-6-inches tall, weighs about 125 pounds and was last seen wearing a black dress, tan duck boots and black stockings.
Blanchard attends Southern Union, a state community college with multiple campuses in East Alabama.
