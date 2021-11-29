Alabama leaders launched a new initiative to educate people in the state about the benefits of electric vehicles.

Gov. Kay Ivey and officials from the Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs (ADECA) said electric cars will soon be part of our everyday lives and vital to the state’s economic future.

"Folks in Alabama want to know the basics. The educational campaign will help us all get a better grasp of this evolving industry. We are all witnessing the transition automakers are making around the world and I want to be sure Alabama's economy is positioned to benefit from it," Gov. Ivey said.

The initiative is called Drive Electric Alabama and is designed to raise awareness, and advocate for the eventual adoption, of electric vehicles.

“It’s clear electric vehicles represent the next generation of automobile manufacturing,” ADECA Director Kenneth Boswell said. “That’s precisely why this is the perfect time for Alabamians to learn about electric vehicles, as many auto manufacturers, including Mercedes-Benz right here in our state, are beginning to add electric vehicles to their fleets.”

The inaugural marketing campaign, known as “Electric Gets You There,” stresses the cost savings associated with electric vehicles as well as EVs’ functionality.

The marketing campaign will include television, radio, and digital advertising, as well as billboards and events aimed at increasing Alabamians’ awareness surrounding EV technology, affordability, charging and other related topics. It will stress the cost savings associated with electric vehicles as well as EVs’ functionality.

The state is also developing a separate statewide infrastructure plan related to electric vehicles, which is expected to be completed by the end of the year.

Learn more at driveelectric.alabama.gov/