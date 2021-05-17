Alabama lawmakers are returning to Montgomery today for the final day of the 2021 legislative session.
One of the most pressing issues is final approval of the $2.4 billion General Fund budget.
Another bill that could be addressed is a ban on gender affirming treatment for transgender minors.
And, lawmakers are also weighing a pause in the upcoming requirement for third graders to pass a reading test before moving to the fourth grade, along with a bill to allow yoga in schools.
Alabama House leaders say they're doubtful a gambling bill will get a vote as lawmakers face a tight deadline along with a lot of division on both sides of the issue.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.