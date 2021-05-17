Alabama lawmakers are returning to Montgomery today for the final day of the 2021 legislative session.

One of the most pressing issues is final approval of the $2.4 billion General Fund budget.

Another bill that could be addressed is a ban on gender affirming treatment for transgender minors.

And, lawmakers are also weighing a pause in the upcoming requirement for third graders to pass a reading test before moving to the fourth grade, along with a bill to allow yoga in schools.

Alabama House leaders say they're doubtful a gambling bill will get a vote as lawmakers face a tight deadline along with a lot of division on both sides of the issue.