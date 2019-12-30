WILSONVILLE, Ala. (AP) - An Alabama man has been charged with aggravated child abuse after his 3-month-old daughter was found to have a broken arm, broken leg and 22 broken ribs.
News outlets report 19-year-old Dashun Montae Bush of Wilsonville was arrested last week. He has since posted bail and been released from custody.
Calera police say the girl's mother took the baby to a hospital early this month when it became apparent that something was wrong. The girl has since been placed in state custody. It's unclear if Bush has a lawyer.
