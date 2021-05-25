COLUMBIANA, Ala. (AP) — A man convicted of capital murder in the slaying of a gas station clerk who was killed during a robbery has been sentenced to death, authorities said.

Shelby County Circuit Judge Bill Bostick sentenced Michael Anthony Powell, 48, to die for the Oct. 30, 2016, gunshot killing of Tracy Algar, 54, who was shot to death while working at a store in Alabaster south of Birmingham, District Attorney Jill Lee said.

Jurors convicted Powell in April following an eight-day trial and recommended the death sentence, news outlets reported.

Powell had been released from prison in 2015 after serving a 17-year term for robbery. During the hearing Monday, he told the judge he was innocent of killing Algar.